Home  » News » 'Cheating flyers': Chouhan slams Air India over flight ordeal

'Cheating flyers': Chouhan slams Air India over flight ordeal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 22, 2025 13:52 IST

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday slammed Air India for allotting him a 'broken and sunk' seat and described it as an 'unethical' practice wherein the airline charges passengers full fare and then makes them occupy defective seats.

IMAGE: Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Photograph: ANI Photo

After Chouhan shared his experience on X, Air India apologised for the 'inconvenience'.

Chouhan stated he was travelling from Bhopal to Delhi to inaugurate a farmers' fair in Pusa, attend the Natural Farming Mission meeting in Kurukshetra, and discuss with representatives of the farmers' organisation in Chandigarh.

 

The Union minister said he had boarded the Delhi-bound Air India flight AI436 from Bhopal.

'I was allotted seat number 8C. When I reached my seat and sat down, I found that it was broken and sunk. Sitting was uncomfortable,' the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister wrote on X.

When he confronted the crew over the allotment of a defective seat, he was told that the management had been apprised about the condition of the seat which shouldn't be sold to passengers.

Chouhan claimed several seats on the flight were in a similar condition.

'Fellow passengers insisted that I exchange seats with them and take a better one, but I didn't want to trouble any of my friends for my own comfort. So, I decided to complete my journey on the same seat,' he stated.

Chouhan said he assumed Air India's service would have improved after being taken over by the Tata management, but he was mistaken.

'I am not concerned about my discomfort, but charging passengers full fare and then making them sit on defective and uncomfortable seats is unethical. Isn't this a form of deception towards passengers?' he asked.

Chouhan further asked whether Air India management would take steps to ensure that no passenger faces such discomfort in the future, 'or will it continue to exploit passengers' urgency to reach their destination?'

Taking note of Chouhan's tweet, Air India replied on X, 'Dear Sir, we apologize for the inconvenience caused. Please be rest assured that we are looking into this matter carefully to prevent any such occurrences in the future. We would appreciate the opportunity to speak with you, kindly DM us a convenient time to connect.'

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
