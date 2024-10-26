Air India-Vistara Merger: What You Must Know

From November 12, Vistara aircraft will be operated under Air India's banner, identifiable by a special four-digit flight code beginning with '2'.

For example, flight UK 955 will become AI 2955, making it easier for customers to recognise when booking on airindia.com after this date.

Photograph: ANI Photo

A significant portion of Vistara's in-flight experience -- including routes, schedules, aircraft, cabin crew, menu, cutlery, and service -- will remain unchanged for "some time" after the brand flies into sunset on November 11.

Executives told Business Standard that this approach will be maintained temporarily to reassure Vistara's loyal passengers, who may be concerned over the quality of their experience after the merger.

As Air India continues to receive retrofitted aircraft, a full integration of Vistara's services into Air India's operations will be phased out in the next year.

An airline executive said Vistara's in-flight magazine will be discontinued in December, with Air India's magazine being introduced across all Air India group planes.

"From November 12, pilots of both Air India and Vistara will operate under a unified duty roster. However, since cabin crew interact directly with customers, their rosters will remain separate for some time after Vistara's brand is phased out."

The executive also noted that "Air India's older narrow-body aircraft are undergoing retrofitting, a process expected to be completed by mid-2025. Once finished, this will enable a consistent experience across all planes. As more retrofitted aircraft join the fleet, full integration will be gradually implemented."

Meanwhile, Vistara's catering team has already been extended to Air India.

At check-in counters and boarding gates, only Air India's name and symbol will be displayed on screens.

However, a second airline executive explained: "Since not all passengers are aware of the merger, we may use placards or signs for both Vistara and Air India at check-in counters and boarding gates initially to inform customers about the change. The passengers should in no way feel anxious if they hold a previously bought Vistara ticket."

The goal is to phase out most of Vistara's branding externally, but inside the aircraft, Vistara's aubergine-coloured seat covers and branding will remain for now.

"Air India Group's immediate priority is retrofitting its existing fleet. Any changes to Vistara's livery, seat covers and colours will likely happen after that," the second executive added.

He explained that the change in livery and internal seat branding takes time whenever two airlines merge.

For example, Kingfisher took months to change the livery of Air Sahara planes after acquiring the latter in 2007.

Air India said the existing members of Club Vistara --the airline's frequent flyer programme -- will be seamlessly transferred to Air India's Flying Returns programme.

With this merger, Flying Returns will also evolve into an all-new avatar -- 'Maharaja Club'.

In November 2022, the Tata Group began merging Vistara into Air India, 10 months after it took control of the latter from the government through the divestment process.

Vistara operates about 2,400 flights weekly and has a fleet of 70 planes. Air India operates about 3,150 flights weekly and has a fleet of about 130 planes.

Vistara has been a loss-making airline since its birth. In 2022-2023, the airline recorded a net loss of Rs 1,393 crore (Rs 13.93 billion).

Since its inception in 2015, Vistara, which is a 51:49 joint venture between the Tata group and Singapore Airlines, has seen an infusion of Rs 9,900 crore (Rs 99 billion).

