HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Charlie Kirk's wife breaks her silence on his brutal death

Charlie Kirk's wife breaks her silence on his brutal death

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 13, 2025 12:44 IST

x

Charlie Kirk's widow Erika Kirk addressed an emotional news conference on Friday (local time).

IMAGE: Erika Kirk with her late husband Charlie Kirk and their children. Photograph: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

In her first remarks since her husband's death Erika Kirk said that the movement her husband built "will not die."

"If you thought that my husband's mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country," she said.

Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA, died on Wednesday after he was shot at an event at Utah Valley University.

His widow, who was accompanied by US Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha as they escorted Charlie Kirk's body, pledged to keep his legacy alive.

"Charlie, I promise I will never let your legacy die, baby," she said. "I promise I'll make Turning Point USA the biggest thing that this nation has ever seen."

 

She said when she got home Thursday night, their three-year-old daughter asked: "Where's daddy?"

"I said, 'Baby, daddy loves you so much,'" she recalled. "'Don't you worry. He's on a work trip with Jesus so he can afford your blueberry budget.'"

"I can't wait to see you again one day," she added, addressing her husband.

Meanwhile, the suspect in the murder of Charlie Kirk, Tyler Robinson, is being held at a county jail in Spanish Fork, Utah, on multiple initial charges, an officer of the Utah County Jail told CNN.

The charges that allow Robinson to be held include aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice, the officer said. Robinson has not been charged formally yet, and initial charging documents aren't available at this time, other authorities in Utah say.

FBI Director Kash Patel on Friday said his agency had made "historic progress" in the investigation concerning conservative activist Charlie Kirk, expressing visible relief during a news conference.

Speaking about the pace of the investigation, Patel said, "In less than 36 hours -- 33 to be precise -- thanks to the full weight of the federal government and leading out with the partners here in the state of Utah and Gov. Cox, the suspect was apprehended in a historic time period."

He further expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump, noting that the resources provided enabled the bureau "to bring justice at this speed."

In a moving tribute to his late friend, Patel addressed Kirk directly during the conference: "To my friend, Charlie Kirk: Rest now, brother. We have the watch. And I'll see you in Valhalla."

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'We have Charlie Kirk's shooter in custody': Trump
'We have Charlie Kirk's shooter in custody': Trump
Trump Ally Charlie Kirk Shot Dead
Trump Ally Charlie Kirk Shot Dead
Charlie Kirk killing: FBI releases pic of 'person of interest'
Charlie Kirk killing: FBI releases pic of 'person of interest'
3rd assassination bid on Trump foiled as armed man held
3rd assassination bid on Trump foiled as armed man held
US Secret Service accepts failure to protect Trump
US Secret Service accepts failure to protect Trump

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Countries Behind 8 Most Iconic Lingerie Brands

webstory image 2

8 Bestselling Books You'll Love

webstory image 3

India's Top 5 Heroes

VIDEOS

Normalcy returns to Nepal after unrest1:09

Normalcy returns to Nepal after unrest

Team India arrives in Dubai for Asia Cup match against Pakistan2:35

Team India arrives in Dubai for Asia Cup match against...

Kapil Dev wishes team India ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 20251:00

Kapil Dev wishes team India ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV