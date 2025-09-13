Charlie Kirk's wife breaks her silence on his brutal death

Charlie Kirk's widow Erika Kirk addressed an emotional news conference on Friday (local time).

IMAGE: Erika Kirk with her late husband Charlie Kirk and their children. Photograph: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

In her first remarks since her husband's death Erika Kirk said that the movement her husband built "will not die."

"If you thought that my husband's mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country," she said.

Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA, died on Wednesday after he was shot at an event at Utah Valley University.

His widow, who was accompanied by US Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha as they escorted Charlie Kirk's body, pledged to keep his legacy alive.

"Charlie, I promise I will never let your legacy die, baby," she said. "I promise I'll make Turning Point USA the biggest thing that this nation has ever seen."

She said when she got home Thursday night, their three-year-old daughter asked: "Where's daddy?"

"I said, 'Baby, daddy loves you so much,'" she recalled. "'Don't you worry. He's on a work trip with Jesus so he can afford your blueberry budget.'"

"I can't wait to see you again one day," she added, addressing her husband.

Meanwhile, the suspect in the murder of Charlie Kirk, Tyler Robinson, is being held at a county jail in Spanish Fork, Utah, on multiple initial charges, an officer of the Utah County Jail told CNN.

The charges that allow Robinson to be held include aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice, the officer said. Robinson has not been charged formally yet, and initial charging documents aren't available at this time, other authorities in Utah say.

FBI Director Kash Patel on Friday said his agency had made "historic progress" in the investigation concerning conservative activist Charlie Kirk, expressing visible relief during a news conference.

Speaking about the pace of the investigation, Patel said, "In less than 36 hours -- 33 to be precise -- thanks to the full weight of the federal government and leading out with the partners here in the state of Utah and Gov. Cox, the suspect was apprehended in a historic time period."

He further expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump, noting that the resources provided enabled the bureau "to bring justice at this speed."

In a moving tribute to his late friend, Patel addressed Kirk directly during the conference: "To my friend, Charlie Kirk: Rest now, brother. We have the watch. And I'll see you in Valhalla."