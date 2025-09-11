Charlie Kirk killing: FBI releases picture of 'person of interest'

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Thursday released picture of 'person of interest' in Charlie Kirk's assassination, seeking public's help in identifying the suspect.

IMAGE: The FBI is seeking public's help identifying the 'person of interest' in Charlie Kirk's assassination. Photograph: @FBISaltLakeCity/X

"We are asking for the public's help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University," the FBI Salt Lake City said in a post on X, attaching two pictures of the person.

In the photos, a person can be seen wearing a cap, sunglasses and a long-sleeve black shirt.

Kirk, a right-wing political commentator and conservative activist, was shot in the neck on Wednesday while speaking at Utah Valley University.

According to a Utah Valley University spokesperson, Kirk was approximately 20 minutes into his presentation when gunshots were heard from a nearby building.

The university informed students that "a single shot was fired on campus toward a visiting speaker," and a suspect has been taken into custody.

A spokesperson confirmed that Kirk was the only person shot during the event. Video footage from the scene showed students fleeing after hearing gunshots.

In one clip, Kirk appeared to fall back as blood came from his neck. He was sitting under a tent with the slogan "The American Comeback" when the incident happened, as per The New York Times.

US President Donald Trump said he would soon award conservative activist Charlie Kirk a Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honour.

Speaking at a ceremony outside the Pentagon marking the 24th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, Trump said the event honouring Kirk would be significant. "I can only guarantee you one thing: That will have a very big crowd," he remarked.

Trump opened his address by remembering Kirk, describing him as a close ally and an inspiration. "Let me express the horror and grief so many Americans, at the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk, have felt," he said.

"Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and an inspiration to millions and millions of people. Our prayers are with his wonderful wife, Erika, and his beautiful children. Fantastic people," Trump continued.

"We miss him greatly. Yet I have no doubt that Charlie's voice and the courage he put into the hearts of countless people, especially young people, will live on," he added.

With inputs from ANI