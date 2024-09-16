News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Another assassination attempt on Trump, suspect arrested

Another assassination attempt on Trump, suspect arrested

By Lalit K Jha
September 16, 2024 08:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former United States president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Sunday faced a second assassination attempt, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said after gunshots were heard outside a golf course in Florida where he was playing.

IMAGE: Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump reacts at a rally in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photograph: Piroschka Van de Wouw/Reuters

"President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time," Steven Cheung, Trump Campaign Communications director said in a statement soon after that.

In a message to his supporters, Trump said he is safe. "There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL! Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!"

The man who authorities say pointed a rifle with a scope into Trump's golf club and was arrested is Ryan Wesley Routh, three law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

 

The White House said both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been briefed about the incident.

"The President and Vice President have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing. They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team," the White House said.

Soon after the gunshots were heard at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, where Trump was golfing, the FBI said that it is "investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump".

IMAGE: Law enforcement officers work after shots fired outside Donald Trump's Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida,US. Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters

The incident took place at roughly around 1:30 pm local time when Secret Service agents spotted a person with AK-47 near the golf course. Agents opened fire at him.

The Trump Campaign headquarters, which is in the same campus, is under lockdown. "Officials believe the shots fired at Trump International Golf Club were intended for former President Donald Trump, according to sources familiar on the matter," CNN reported.

"Sources said the Secret Service spotted a suspicious individual on the Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach, and opened fire when agents saw what appeared to be the barrel of a gun," the New York Post reported.

"Just spoke with President Trump. He is one of the strongest people I've ever known. He's in good spirits and he is more resolved than ever to save our country," said Senator Lindsey Graham after speaking with Trump.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Lalit K Jha
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
US Secret Service accepts failure to protect Trump
US Secret Service accepts failure to protect Trump
'Let Me Get My Shoes', Trump Said After Shooting
'Let Me Get My Shoes', Trump Said After Shooting
How did US security agencies miss Trump shooter?
How did US security agencies miss Trump shooter?
India's Davis Cup dream ends after fatal doubles loss
India's Davis Cup dream ends after fatal doubles loss
Chess Olympiad: India's Men, Women teams impress
Chess Olympiad: India's Men, Women teams impress
Yamal shines again: Barca's perfect start to LaLiga
Yamal shines again: Barca's perfect start to LaLiga
Paytm to reapply for RBI's payments aggregator licence
Paytm to reapply for RBI's payments aggregator licence

More like this

Secret service knew of Iranian 'plot to kill Trump'

Secret service knew of Iranian 'plot to kill Trump'

I'm supposed to be dead...I'm still here: Trump

I'm supposed to be dead...I'm still here: Trump

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances