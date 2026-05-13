Self-Proclaimed Godman Ashok Kharat Charged In Harassment Cases

Self-proclaimed godman Ashok Kharat is facing serious sexual harassment charges as the Special Investigation Team files a charge sheet in two of the 17 cases registered against him.

Key Points Self-proclaimed godman Ashok Kharat faces charges in two sexual harassment cases.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) filed the charge sheet against Kharat.

Authorities have registered 17 cases against Kharat in Nashik and Ahilyanagar districts.

Cyber team removed over 13,000 links of objectionable videos related to the cases.

Kharat also faces charges under the Black Magic Act and Money Lending Act.

The Special Investigation Team of police on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against self-proclaimed godman Ashok Kharat in two of the 17 cases registered against him.

He is accused of sexual harassment in these two cases, an SIT official said.

Ashok Kharat's Initial Arrest and Political Connections

The first First Information Report was registered against Kharat, whom several prominent Maharashtra politicians had met over the years, on March 17.

Cyber Team Removes Objectionable Content

The SIT cyber team with the help of Maharashtra Cyber has removed 13,175 links of objectionable videos regarding the cases. Two criminal cases have been registered for the uploading of objectionable videos of victims.

Multiple Cases Against Kharat

As many as 17 cases have been registered against Kharat in Nashik and Ahilyanagar districts. Out of these, the SIT is investigating nine cases, Nashik city police are investigating three cases, Nashik rural police two cases and Ahilyanagar police three cases.

Of these, eight are of sexual harassment or exploitation of women and the others are of cheating, offences under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013, and Maharashtra Money Lending (Regulation) Act, 2014.