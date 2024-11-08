News
Home  » News » Chaos prevails in J-K assembly, BJP MLAs marshalled out

Chaos prevails in J-K assembly, BJP MLAs marshalled out

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: November 08, 2024 11:16 IST
Ruckus prevailed in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly for the third day on Friday as Bharatiya Janata Party members protested over the special status resolution, leading the speaker to marshal out 12 opposition MLAs and Langate legislator Sheikh Khurshid.

IMAGE: BJP MLAs protest in J-K Assembly for the third day on Friday. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

As the House met for the day, BJP MLAs raised slogans like 'Pakistani agenda nahi chalega'.

BJP MLAs also jumped into the well of the House following which Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather directed that they be marshalled out.

 

Soon after they were evicted, 11 other BJP MLAs walked out of the House in protest.

The House has been witnessing uproar from the last two days as BJP MLAs protested vociferously after the passage of the resolution.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary had moved the resolution on Tuesday that said: "This Legislative Assembly reaffirms the importance of the special status and constitutional guarantees, which safeguarded the identity, culture and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses concern over their unilateral removal."

It said the Assembly calls upon the Centre to initiate talks with elected representatives from the region for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and constitutional guarantees, and to work out constitutional mechanisms for the same.

'This Assembly emphasises that any process for restoration must safeguard both national unity and the legitimate aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,' it added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
