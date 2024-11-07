News
Home  » News » High Drama In J&K Assembly

High Drama In J&K Assembly

By REDIFF NEWS
November 07, 2024 14:12 IST
We have seen such scenes from legislatures in South Korea and Europe for instance, but who would have wagered that we would witness such tumult in India, in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly, no less, which only convened for legislative business days ago.

Kashmir based MLAs clashed with Jammu MLAs from the Bharatiya Janata Party following the unveiling of a poster in the House by Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh, the legislator from Langate in the Valley, demanding restoration of Article 370 and release of political prisoners.

As soon as Thursday's session began, Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma termed the resolution passed on Wednesday as unconstitutional.

Sheikh interrupted Sharma's speech by unfurling the poster.

Clashes commenced after BJP MLAs tried to snatch the poster from Sheikh.

When the House met after 15 minutes of adjournment, BJP MLAs refused to settle down and instead tried to storm the Well of the House forcing the speaker to issue directions to the marshals to remove them.

 

IMAGE: MLAs engaged in a scuffle over demands for the restoration of Article 370, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the proceedings for the day. All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh raises the poster in the House after which chaos ensues, here and below.

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
