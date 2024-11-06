No J-K House proceedings until Art 370 resolution withdrawn: BJP

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday said it would not allow the proceedings of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly to go on until a resolution asking the Centre to hold talks with the elected representatives from the region for the restoration of the erstwhile state's special status was withdrawn.

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: BJP MLAs shout slogans while standing on benches during their protest against the passing of a resolution on Article 370 on the third day of the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly session as Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather (second from right) looks on, in Srinagar, November 6, 2024.

"This is an illegal resolution and until they roll it back, we will continue our protest and not allow the proceedings of the House. They will have to roll it back and then we will debate it," Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Sunil Sharma told reporters in Srinagar.

He said the resolution was not part of the assembly's listed business and reflects the mindset of the newly-elected government in the Union Territory.

Sharma said the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which had conferred special rights on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated in Parliament, the highest temple of democracy.

"Then some people challenged the Parliament's decision in the Supreme Court. The court ruled that the Parliament's decision was right. So what constitutional right do they have to bring this resolution? We have opposed it strongly and the BJP will continue its protest and not accept it at any cost," he said.

Taking a dig at Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, Sharma said he behaved as an agent of the ruling National Conference and "ripped apart" the dignity of the chair.

He also asked the Congress, an alliance partner of the NC, to clear its stand on the resolution.

"Congress leaders should come out and clearly say whether they support it or not. If they support it, the people of the country will question them. If not, then without their six MLAs, the resolution as well as the government is in minority," Sharma said.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party has promised that statehood will be restored to Jammu and Kashmir, but "we have to wait for the appropriate time".

Earlier, the assembly passed the resolution, asking the Centre to hold dialogue with the elected representatives from Jammu and Kashmir for the restoration of the erstwhile state's special status, which was revoked by the Union government on August 5, 2019.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary moved the resolution.

"This legislative assembly reaffirms the importance of the special status and constitutional guarantees, which safeguarded the identity, culture and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses concern over their unilateral removal," the resolution said.

It said the assembly calls upon the government of India to initiate talks with the elected representatives from Jammu and Kashmir for the restoration of the special status, constitutional guarantees and to workout constitutional mechanisms for reinstating these provisions.

"This assembly emphasises that any process for restoration must safeguard both national unity and the legitimate aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," the resolution said.

After the resolution was passed by a voice vote, a ruckus broke out in the assembly and the speaker adjourned the proceedings till Thursday.