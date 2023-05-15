'They just won in one state and...': Himanta's dig at Cong

Reacting to Congress's emphatic victory in Karnataka assembly elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the grand old party was going around the town making a big deal after winning just one election in a state while they (BJP) won in several states but never overreacted.

IMAGE: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses the 'Hindu Ekta Yatra' in Telangana's Karimnagar. Photograph: ANI

"They (Congress) just won in one state and making a big deal out of it. We have won in several states but we never overreacted," Sarma told reporters.

The Assam Chief Minister participated in the 'Hindu Ekta Yatra' in Karimnagar on Sunday evening organised by Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay on the occasion of Telugu Hanuman Jayanti.

Sarma said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government in Telangana where elections are scheduled this year.

"Sometimes Sachin Tendular scored a century, sometimes he got out for Zero," Biswa said while reacting to party's loss in Karnataka.

In the May 10 elections to the 224-member assembly, the Congress scored an emphatic victory with 135 seats, while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the former prime minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal-Secular secured 66 and 19, respectively.