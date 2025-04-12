HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Chaos at Delhi airport as dust storm delays 50 flights

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 12, 2025 11:15 IST

A dust storm disrupted flight operations Friday evening at Delhi Airport, affecting passengers traveling to and from the city.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to airport sources, from Friday evening till Saturday morning, over 50 domestic flights operating from Indira Gandhi International Airport were delayed, around 25 flights were diverted, and seven were cancelled due to the dust storm.

Senior officers of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Airport Officials monitored the situation and responded to passengers' complaints.

 

"After the dust storm, many flights were diverted and cancelled, and this caused inconvenience to passengers waiting for their flights at Delhi airport. The diverted flight took time to reach Delhi, and this led to rush at the airport," said a senior official.

Airport sources confirmed that there was a huge rush at boarding gates due to the congestion of flights, although the passenger load was less than on any other day.

Airlines said that the flights were delayed due to the air traffic control congestion at Delhi Airport.

Many passengers complained of a chaotic situation at the boarding gate and airline staff who were clueless about delays.

'The flight AI 2512, which was scheduled at 19.30 hr on 11-04-2025, kept on delaying hour by hour. All passengers were held hostage by Air India the whole night at Delhi Airport without giving any clarity on the delay. They didn't have the courtesy to serve the basic needs, viz water and food, to the passengers consisting of infants, children, pregnant women, and patients unless agitated.

'The AI ground staff were cruel in treating the passengers. When the complaint was raised before the CISF, they too were soft and protective with Air India staff by neglecting, ignoring, and harassing the passengers. Don't know how DGCA gives justice to the passengers of AI 2512, which has not yet been taken off from Delhi airport at 06.53 hrs on 12-04-2025,' posted on X by Dr H Y Desai.

Another passenger, Vipul Singh, posted a video of the boarding area on X: 'Ultra mismanagement and stampede-like situation at Terminal 3, New Delhi Airport due to poor mismanagement by airport management.'

According to Air India, a total of 22 flights were diverted, and five were cancelled due to the dust storm.

