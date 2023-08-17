News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Chandrayaan-3: Vikram lander successfully separated from propulsion module

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram lander successfully separated from propulsion module

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 17, 2023 14:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Lander Module of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft comprising the lander and rover has successfully separated from the Propulsion Module, Indian Space Research Organisation said on Thursday.

Photograph: ISRO

In the next step Lander Module will descend to a slightly lower orbit around the Moon on Friday.

'Thanks for the ride, mate! said the Lander Module (LM). LM is successfully separated from the Propulsion Module (PM). LM is set to descend to a slightly lower orbit upon a deboosting planned for tomorrow around 1600 Hrs, IST,' ISRO said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

 

Post its launch on July 14, Chandrayaan-3 entered into the lunar orbit on August 5, following which orbit reduction maneuvers were carried out on August 6, 9, 14 and 16.

As the mission progressed, a series of maneuvers are being conducted by ISRO to gradually reduce Chandrayaan-3's orbit and position it over the lunar poles.

The spacecraft is scheduled to make a soft landing on the south polar region of the Moon on August 23.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
SEE: Chandrayaan 3 captures first glimpses of Moon
SEE: Chandrayaan 3 captures first glimpses of Moon
Feeling lunar gravity: Chandrayaan-3 enters Moon orbit
Feeling lunar gravity: Chandrayaan-3 enters Moon orbit
Chandrayaan-3 to put India in select orbit of nations
Chandrayaan-3 to put India in select orbit of nations
The harrowing tale of a landslide in Shimla
The harrowing tale of a landslide in Shimla
Techie in burqa records women in washroom, arrested
Techie in burqa records women in washroom, arrested
Bumrah set to rock Ireland T20 series
Bumrah set to rock Ireland T20 series
Like Ishan Kishan's Haircut?
Like Ishan Kishan's Haircut?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

India, Russia in race to be first on Moon's south pole

India, Russia in race to be first on Moon's south pole

Chandrayaan-3 finishes last move, now gears up for...

Chandrayaan-3 finishes last move, now gears up for...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances