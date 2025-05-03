HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Chandrapur, Jabalpur ordnance factories cancel all leaves

Source: PTI
May 03, 2025 01:09 IST

The Ordnance Factory Chanda in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Friday cancelled the leaves of all its employees "in the interest of national security and operational urgency."

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

A circular issued by the deputy general manager of the factory said as per the directions received from the chairman and managing director, Munitions India Limited (MIL), "all kinds of leave" stand cancelled with immediate effect.

All employees should report for duty without fail and ensure uninterrupted attendance and contribution in line with national requirements "during this critical period", it added.

 

The circular further said the order was issued "in the interest of national security and operational urgency."

Any exemption will be granted only under the most compelling circumstances, it said.

In Madhya Pradesh, leaves of more than two days for officers and employees at Ordnance Factory Khamaria in Jabalpur district were cancelled on Friday.

"The leave of more than two days of officers and employees has been cancelled with immediate effect to meet the production target," OFK PRO Avinash Shankar confirmed to PTI over phone.

OFK, employing about 4,000 people, is one of the biggest units of Munitions India Limited (MIL) which provides ammunition to the Indian armed forces.

"Since our target of this fiscal is huge and in April, we haven't achieved our desired target, therefore to compensate for it we have been directed by the HQ to cancel leave so that we have sufficient workforce and supervision," the PRO added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
