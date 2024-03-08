News
Rediff.com  » News » Chandrababu Naidu set to return to NDA fold

Chandrababu Naidu set to return to NDA fold

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: March 08, 2024 16:18 IST
Senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP K Ravindra Kumar claimed on Friday that the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Jana Sena and his party have decided in principle to work together for upcoming polls and the modalities are being worked out.

IMAGE: Telugu Desam president N Chandrababu Naidu meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in New Delhi on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

A day after TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu held deliberations with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda, Kumar told PTI that preliminary discussions have taken place for the 'purpose of alliance' for the Lok Sabha and state assembly polls, which are held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh.

 

"In principle the BJP, TDP and Jana Sena have decided to work together," he added.

Jana Sena president and actor Pawan Kalyan was also part of the discussions that went on for more than an hour and a half at Shah's residence in New Delhi on Thursday night.

Sources said the number of seats the BJP will get in such an alliance remains a sticking point.

Andhra Pradesh has 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly constituencies.

The top leaders of the three parties may hold another round of discussions to sort out the differences and finalise the arrangements, the sources added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
