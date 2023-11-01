Chandrababu Naidu reaches home after release on bail

Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu reached his house in Undavalli in Amaravati early on Wednesday after being released on bail in the Skill Development Corporation scam case.

IMAGE: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu walks out of Rajahmundry jail after he was granted interim bail by the Andhra Pradesh high court in the Skill Development Scam Case, in Rajamahendravaram on October 31, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister reached his house around 6 am to an emotional welcome from family members and party supporters following a 13-hour long journey from Rajamahendravaram where he was lodged in the central prison.

The TDP chief later participated in prayers with wife N Bhuvaneswari and relatives.

The Andhra Pradesh high court had on Tuesday granted interim bail for a period of four weeks to Naidu on health grounds.

Naidu's convoy left Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district around 5 pm on Tuesday.

On the way to Undavalli in Guntur district, where his Andhra Pradesh residence is located on the banks of the Krishna river, hundreds of people gathered on the roadside to cheer the former CM.

Traffic came to a standstill for about 5 km during the initial part of his journey as scores of party supporters came to catch a glimpse of Naidu.

Several TDP leaders also accompanied the party supremo's convoy.