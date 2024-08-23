Chandrababu Meets Victims Of Explosion

On Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 17 persons were killed and 33 hurt when a major fire and explosion ripped through a pharma unit at a company in Atchutapuram SEZ, Anakapalle, Visakhapatnam.

Harrowing scenes unfolded at the SEZ where the fire ripped through the pharma company. Injured workers with torn clothes and bleeding injuries were seen being shifted to hospitals in ambulances.

On Thursday, August 22, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited the site of the reactor explosion and met the injured.

IMAGE: Chandrababu Naidu meets with an injured victim of the explosion, here and below. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Naidu meets with families of the injured, here and below

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com