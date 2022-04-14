6 killed, 12 injured in fire at AP chemical plant

Six persons died in a fire accident in a chemical factory located in Akkireddygudem in the district and 12 others sustained burns, police said on Thursday.

Photograph: ANI

According to Rahul Dev Sharma, Superintendent of Police, Eluru, the injured are being treated in a Government Hospital in Vijayawada.

He said it is suspected the fire broke out late on Wednesday in the plant's reactor that makes polymer power.

A doctor in the hospital said four of the injured are in serious condition.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy expressed shock over the incident and announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased.

According to an official release, he also announced Rs five lakh each to the critically injured and Rs 2 lakh to those who sustained minor injuries.