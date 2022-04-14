News
6 killed, 12 injured in fire at AP chemical plant

6 killed, 12 injured in fire at AP chemical plant

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 14, 2022 10:17 IST
Six persons died in a fire accident in a chemical factory located in Akkireddygudem in the district and 12 others sustained burns, police said on Thursday.

Photograph: ANI

According to Rahul Dev Sharma, Superintendent of Police, Eluru, the injured are being treated in a Government Hospital in Vijayawada.

He said it is suspected the fire broke out late on Wednesday in the plant's reactor that makes polymer power.

 

A doctor in the hospital said four of the injured are in serious condition.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy expressed shock over the incident and announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased.

According to an official release, he also announced Rs five lakh each to the critically injured and Rs 2 lakh to those who sustained minor injuries.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

