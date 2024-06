At least 10 workers were injured, three of them seriously, in a blast at an explosives-manufacturing factory near Nagpur city on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI

The incident took place at Chamundi Explosive Pvt Ltd at Dhamna village under Hingna police station limits, around 25 km from Nagpur.

The explosion took place around 1 pm when the workers were packing explosives, said a local police official, adding that more details were awaited.