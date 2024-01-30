Soren arrives in Ranchi after hours of suspense, meets MLAs

Amidst suspense about his whereabouts, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has reached his official residence in Ranchi, a source in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Security outside CM's residence in Ranchi. Photograph: ANI Photo

He is currently chairing a meeting of the ruling alliance MLAs at the CM House to discuss the present political situation in the state.

Soren reached his official residence in Ranchi past midnight, the source said.

In photographs and videos shared by the CMO on X, a large number of MLAs and ministers were seen greeting Soren before taking part in the meeting.

The CM's wife Kalpana Soren was also present in the meeting.

All the legislators of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led ruling alliance in Jharkhand were asked not to leave the state capital, and to attend the meeting.

The meeting was called to discuss strategies regarding the current political situation, and the Enforcement Directorate's proposed questioning of the CM on Wednesday, a legislator said.

In an email sent to the ED, Soren has agreed to record his statement on January 31 at 1 pm at his residence.

The federal agency searched the 5/1 Shanti Niketan residence of the JMM leader in south Delhi on Monday, and camped there for almost 13 hours in order to question him in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land deal in Jharkhand, officials said.

The ED has seized Rs 36 lakh, an SUV and some 'incriminating' documents from Soren's Delhi house, they said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday said that he was also waiting for Chief Minister Soren's response like other people in the state.

The Governor was speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of a function organized at Bapu Vatika in Ranchi's Morabadi ground on the occasion of the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

In response to a question about the chief minister allegedly being untraceable since Monday, the Governor said, "Like you, we are also waiting for the CM's response."

Radhakrishnan reiterated that that nobody is above the law.

"I have been telling repeatedly that nobody is above the law. We have to work within the constitution. We all are law-abiding citizens", he said.

On the rally and demonstration being carried out by the ruling JMM, the governor said that this not the right attitude of the ruling party.

"I have nothing to do with the political rivalry. One thing we want that the law and order to be intact. Law and order will be maintained at any cost," he said.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders were imposed on Tuesday in key areas of Ranchi in the wake of the political situation arising out of the ED's action on Soren, officials said.

"We have promulgated prohibitory orders (under Section 144 of the CrPC) from 10 am to 10 pm within a radius of 100 metres at CM House, the Raj Bhavan and ED office at Doranda," Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Ranchi) Utkarsh Kumar told PTI.

As part of the restrictions, demonstrations, rallies or meetings cannot be held in and around these areas.

"We have ensured that the law and order situation here is controlled. We have beefed up security in the state capital at these key installations in order to avoid assembly of people," Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Avinash Kumar told PTI.