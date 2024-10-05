News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Centre tries to curtail powers of new J-K govt, CM, alleges Omar; MHA denies

Centre tries to curtail powers of new J-K govt, CM, alleges Omar; MHA denies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 05, 2024 01:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Union home ministry on Friday strongly rejected the suggestion that there is an attempt to curtail the powers of the soon-to-be-elected chief minister or the next elected government in Jammu and Kashmir, saying there is not even an iota of truth in it.

IMAGE: NC vice president Omar Abdullah after filing nomination papers for Budgam assembly constituency for the assembly elections, in Jammu and Kashmir, September 5, 2024. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

The strong statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah's office came after former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah asked bureaucrats in the Union Territory to resist any pressure to "further disempower" the incoming elected government.

 

In response to Abdullah's post on X, Shah's office took to the social media platform to say, "Mr @OmarAbdullah's tweet is misleading and speculative in nature. There is not even an iota of truth, as there is absolutely no such proposal."

In a post on the microblogging site, the former chief minister said, "The BJP has clearly accepted defeat in J-K. Why else would the chief secretary be assigned the duty to change transaction of business rules of the government to curtail the powers of the chief minister/elected government and assign the same to the LG?"

The home minister's office said the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act of 2019 passed by the Parliament of India provides for notifying the transaction of business rules, and the same was notified in the year 2020.

"The people of J&K have wholeheartedly supported the efforts of the government of India to bring in a democratically elected government through the historic free and fair election process in which the citizens participated enthusiastically," it said.

In his post on 'X', Abdullah also said that he got the information from within the Jammu and Kashmir administration secretariat.

"Officers would be well advised to resist any pressure to further disempower the incoming elected government," he said.

The three-phased polling to the Jammu and Kashmir assembly concluded on October 1 with 63.88 per cent of voters exercising their franchise. The results of the elections will be announced on October 8.

The erstwhile state was bifurcated under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act of 2019 on August 5, 2019, into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'BJP Won't Win Even 10 Seats In J&K'
'BJP Won't Win Even 10 Seats In J&K'
BJP Is Leaving Nothing To Chance In J&K
BJP Is Leaving Nothing To Chance In J&K
J&K First-Time Voters Will Be Deciding...
J&K First-Time Voters Will Be Deciding...
28 Maoists killed in Bastar; AK-47, SLR recovered: ANI
28 Maoists killed in Bastar; AK-47, SLR recovered: ANI
10 workers killed as truck hits tractor trolley in UP
10 workers killed as truck hits tractor trolley in UP
No ban on posthumous reproduction if consent proven: HC
No ban on posthumous reproduction if consent proven: HC
'Not intensity but rhythm and flow': Coach Dilip
'Not intensity but rhythm and flow': Coach Dilip
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Nearly 70% voter turnout in final phase of J-K polls

Nearly 70% voter turnout in final phase of J-K polls

40% J-K candidates are Independents, 'backed by BJP'

40% J-K candidates are Independents, 'backed by BJP'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances