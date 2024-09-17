J&K First-Time Voters Will Be Deciding Factor

'The lack of opportunities here remains the biggest worry.'

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Engineer Rashid's supporters shout slogans during his election road show ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections in the Tral area of Pulwama district in South Kashmir, September 15, 2024.

Nineteen-year-old Farooq Mattoo from Munawarabad in Srinagar has been grappling with a dilemma for the past few weeks.

Heavy rains have left his lane and much of the city flooded, forcing him to miss work on a couple of days.

But the young Kashmiri's concerns extend beyond the immediate challenges.

"I don't know what to do about it and who I go to or write to. We have the public works department, but with barely any accountability, everything is at a standstill. Even if we have to protest, who do we protest against? Hopefully, things will get better in a month," Mattoo said.

Mattoo is among the over 90,000 new voters who will cast their ballots for the first time in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

The Union Territory is voting in three phases from September 18. The results will be declared on October 8.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, the number of young voters in the age group of 18 to 19 has grown by 45,964, with over half being women (24,310).

The total number of young electors in J&K now stands at 2.53 million.

For a generation that has been disconnected from a functioning government for a decade, the upcoming elections represent more than just a democratic exercise.

"People voted in large numbers during the Lok Sabha polls as they wanted to be part of the democratic process. For the past 10 years, people haven't had access to the government, no connection at all. Without a government, you can't even protest against anyone for the lack of work. So, people are enthusiastic about the upcoming polls," said a Valley-based expert, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

The expert's sentiment resonates strongly with many first-time voters.

For Yusuf (name changed), who works at a garment shop in the Abi Guzar Market, Lal Chowk, employment and education are the primary concerns for people his age.

He had applied for several government jobs but to no avail.

While he claims the removal of Article 370 has been a hindrance, he believes reinstating it might not be the only solution.

"If you remove it (Article 370), we also need to have a system that benefits us. I don't think Article 370 was the appropriate solution, but if states like Maharashtra can demand something similar, we need as well. Until I was at the receiving end of it, I never understood the importance of Article 370," Yusuf said.

His experiences, from witnessing the death of militant Burhan Wani in 2016 to the fall of the Mehbooba Mufti government and the abrogation of Article 370, have made him realise the significance of these elections -- the first in 10 years.

Gul Wani, a professor at Kashmir University, said the younger generation had seen excessive presence of the state.

"And this may not necessarily be physical. So they will keep this in mind while going to vote. This generation is quite informed because of social media. But the loss of livelihoods will be an important factor," said Wani.

The Union Territory has been grappling with high unemployment rates -- 23.1 per cent as of April 2023, one of the highest in the country.

Although the J&K administration's 2023 economic survey showed a declining trend in unemployment (6.7 per cent in FY20 to 5.2 per cent in FY22), the situation on the ground remains dire, with over 352,000 youth registered as job seekers in early 2024.

Of them, 109,000 were graduates and post-graduates.

Mattoo said tourism is the mainstay of the local economy, but it has been hit hard by demonetisation, the COVID-19 pandemic, and militancy.

"The government job scenario is bad. If you have enough money, you can leave the place and move to Delhi or elsewhere. If not, you have to resort to tourism. That too has been dealt with hammer blows," Matoo said.

Wasim, a driver in his 20s in Pahalgam, said tourism had increased since people feel more safe now.

"Before the abrogation of Article 370, some tourists visiting Kashmir had second thoughts. But the fear among tourists has subsided now."

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference supporters attend an election rally addressed by party Vice President Omar Abdullah in support of alliance candidate Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Mir from the Rajpora assembly seat in Pulwama, September 15, 2024.

According to the expert quoted above, new voters (18 to 25) are the post-identity voters.

"While Article 370 remains an issue, it doesn't resonate strongly with this group as it does with the older generation. For them, employment and education are the primary concerns," the expert said.

For this bunch, higher education is an important aspect, the expert added.

"The state of higher education in J&K is abysmal. A lot of schemes have been introduced, but haven't had the desired effect. However, infrastructure has been a plus point in the past decade. Roads have been built and health care facilities improved."

With one of the highest unemployment rates in the country, the Valley's youth are set to vote on these pressing issues, said Wani.

"The lack of opportunities here remains the biggest worry. We have seen investment summits, but if you look around, much of it is only on paper and not on the ground. First-time voters are going to vote on these issues," said Wani.

Mattoo found a lot of positivity around these elections.

"We turned out in record numbers for the Lok Sabha polls, and we plan to do the same this time," said Mattoo.

"Our parents might not be as enthusiastic as they used to be, but we will be out there to make the most of it."

