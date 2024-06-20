News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Centre reveals why it cancelled UGC-NET exam

Centre reveals why it cancelled UGC-NET exam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 20, 2024 15:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A day after the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test was cancelled, Education Ministry officials Thursday said no complaints were received about the exam but a suo motu action was taken on the basis of inputs available with them to protect students' interest.

IMAGE: Aspirants wait in a queue at the examination centre to appear for the UGC-NET exams, in Patna on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Education Ministry Joint Secretary Govind Jaiswal said the details of the inputs cannot be shared as the matter has been referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and is currently under investigation.

 

"No complaints were received but the inputs we received from agencies indicated that the integrity of the exam has been compromised. The action was taken suo motu to safeguard interests of the students," he said.

"A fresh date for the exam will be announced soon," Jaiswal told reporters.

The ministry on Wednesday cancelled UGC-NET conducted by the National Testing Agency following inputs that the integrity of the examination may have been compromised.

The decision by the Ministry comes amid a massive row on the medical entrance exam NEET over alleged irregularities, with the issue now before the Supreme Court.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'67 Toppers In NEET Are Impossible'
'67 Toppers In NEET Are Impossible'
NEET's sanctity hit, says SC, in plea on paper leak
NEET's sanctity hit, says SC, in plea on paper leak
EdTech firm challenges NEET-UG grace marks in SC
EdTech firm challenges NEET-UG grace marks in SC
IIT-B fines 8 students heavily over play mocking Ram
IIT-B fines 8 students heavily over play mocking Ram
How Phil Salt waited, then crushed Shepherd....
How Phil Salt waited, then crushed Shepherd....
What Happened To Alka Yagnik: A Doctor...
What Happened To Alka Yagnik: A Doctor...
T20 WC: In-form England eye win against SA
T20 WC: In-form England eye win against SA
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Cancel NEET-UG 2024? SC seeks Centre's reply

Cancel NEET-UG 2024? SC seeks Centre's reply

63 cases of unfair means in NEET-UG, no leak: NTA

63 cases of unfair means in NEET-UG, no leak: NTA

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances