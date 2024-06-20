News
SC seeks govt's reply over plea seeking cancellation of NEET-UG 2024

SC seeks govt's reply over plea seeking cancellation of NEET-UG 2024

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 20, 2024 12:54 IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday sought responses from the Centre, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and others on petitions seeking the cancellation of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate)-2024 (NEET-UG 2024), and a court-monitored probe into the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam.

IMAGE: All India Students Association (AISA) students protesting over the alleged NEET-UG exam scam 2024 and demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, at Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

A vacation bench of Justices Vikram Nath and S V N Bhatti also sought responses from the parties on separate pleas filed by the NTA seeking the transfer of some pending petitions from the high courts to the apex court.

The bench posted these pleas for hearing on July 8.

 

One of the petitions, filed by 20 students who appeared in the medical entrance exam, also sought a direction to the NTA and others to conduct the test afresh.

While hearing separate pleas concerning the examination, the apex court had on June 18 said even if there was '0.001 per cent negligence' on the part of anyone in the conduct of the examination, it should be thoroughly dealt with.

The NTA conducts the all India pre-medical entrance test.

While hearing separate petitions raising grievances over the NEET-UG 2024, the apex court had last week sought responses from the Centre and the NTA on a plea for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into allegations of question paper leak and other irregularities in the exam.

The examination was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres and around 24 lakh candidates took it.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
NEET-UG row explained: What happened and why

NEET-UG row explained: What happened and why

Even if there is 0.001% negligence...: SC on NEET row

Even if there is 0.001% negligence...: SC on NEET row

