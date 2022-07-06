News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Centre reduces booster dose gap to 6 months from 2nd jab

Centre reduces booster dose gap to 6 months from 2nd jab

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 06, 2022 20:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Union health ministry has reduced the gap between the second and precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine for all beneficiaries from nine to six months following a recommendation by National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).

IMAGE: A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, at district hospital in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Photograph: PTI Photo

Corresponding changes have been made in the CoWIN system to facilitate the new vaccine regimen.

In a letter to states and Union Territories, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Wednesday said the revision was made following a recommendation of the Standing Technical Sub-Committee of the NTAGI which was arrived at keeping in view the evolving scientific evidence and global practices.

 

The recommendation has also been endorsed by NTAGI, Bhushan said.

'Therefore, it has now been decided that the precaution dose for all beneficiaries from 18-59 years will be administered after completion of six months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose at Private Covid Vaccination Centres.
"For beneficiaries aged above 60 years and above as well as the healthcare and frontline workers, precaution dose would be administered after completion of six months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose at government CVCs, free of charge,' Bhushan said.

Instructions in this regard may be issued to all the officials concerned and it may also be publicized widely, the Union health secretary said.

'I look forward to your support and leadership for extending the benefits of the precaution dose to all due beneficiaries at Covid vaccination centres as well as household level during the ongoing Har Ghar Dastak 2.0 campaign,' he said in the letter addressed to chief secretaries and administrators of all states and Union Territories.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Only 3% Indians Have Received Booster Dose
Only 3% Indians Have Received Booster Dose
'No need to panic about COVID-19'
'No need to panic about COVID-19'
'We can't get rid of COVID-19 for a long time to come'
'We can't get rid of COVID-19 for a long time to come'
Unfazed by FIR Mahua dares BJP: 'Bring it on!'
Unfazed by FIR Mahua dares BJP: 'Bring it on!'
Govt notifies procedural changes in GST rules
Govt notifies procedural changes in GST rules
Is RRR A Gay Love Story?
Is RRR A Gay Love Story?
Plea in SC seeks action against Nupur Sharma
Plea in SC seeks action against Nupur Sharma
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'No one safe until all vaccinated for Covid'

'No one safe until all vaccinated for Covid'

Explained: Why Covid Cases Are Rising

Explained: Why Covid Cases Are Rising

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances