Centre Proposes Stricter Cough Syrup Rules

By Sanket Koul
January 01, 2026 12:41 IST

Kindly note that this image has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Reuters
 

Following the death of 22 children due to consumption of contaminated cough syrups in Madhya Pradesh three months ago, the Union health ministry has proposed amendments in the country's drug rules to ensure a tougher criterion for their over-the-counter (OTC) sales in India.

According to a draft notification, the ministry has proposed to drop the word 'syrup' from the Schedule K of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, which exempts a segment of drugs from stringent manufacturing, distribution and sales related regulatory provisions of the Drugs Rules, 1940.

Under this category, an exemption was earlier given to a defined set of household remedies, which were allowed to be sold without a formal sales licence in villages with a population of not more than 1,000 people, provided there is no licensed dealer nearby.

This includes medicines such as anti-inflammatory tablets, including aspirin, paracetamol tablets, analgesic balms, antacid preparations, gripe water for use by infants and cough syrups.

People in the know told Business Standard that medications covered under Schedule K of the Drugs Rules are subjected to relaxed regulatory requirements, meaning they would face less strict licensing and monitoring.

"Some medicines in liquid form were listed simply as syrup, placing them in this category. Over the years, authorities observed that several medicinal syrups were being misused or illegally sold, especially cough and cold formulations," an official with the regulatory authority said.

The move came after a similar recommendation to remove syrups from listing number 13 under the Schedule K was approved by the Drugs Consultative Committee (DCC) of India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

'The DCC was apprised about the recent incidences due to contaminated cough syrup and it was proposed that the exemption provided under entry number 13 of Schedule K of Drugs Rules, 1945 in respect of syrups for cough may be deleted,' the minutes of the DCC meeting held on November 17, 2025 stated.

The draft notification proposes to remove the word syrup from the listing under the serial number 13, which currently reads 'syrups, lozenges, pills and tablets for cough'.

"With only syrups removed, this indicates that pills, lozenges and tablets for cough and cold will remain available to be sold OTC from shops without a formal sales licence," an industry executive said.

The enhanced monitoring and sales restriction come especially in face of the MP cough syrup death cases, which led to an alert by the World Health Organisation in October 2025.

The alert had indicated the presence of contaminants such as diethylene glycol in cough syrups consumed by children in MP.

The health ministry has sought comments on the proposed draft notification in 30 days, stating that the amendment is directly linked to public health and safety.

