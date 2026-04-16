Voting on 3 bills tomorrow at 4 pm after 15-18 hrs of debate

Lok Sabha is set to vote on three pivotal bills, including amendments to the women's quota law and the establishment of a delimitation commission, on Friday at 4 PM, following an extensive debate on these proposed legislations.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. Photograph: PTI

Key Points Voting on three significant bills, including the women's quota law amendment and the delimitation commission establishment, is scheduled for 4 PM on Friday in Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has allocated 15-18 hours for debate on these bills, extending beyond the initially suggested 12 hours.

The bills, 'The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026', 'The Delimitation Bill, 2026', and 'The Union Territories Laws (Amendment Bill), 2026', were introduced amidst opposition protests.

The proposed Constitution amendment bill aims to increase Lok Sabha seats to a maximum of 850 from 543 to implement the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary elections, based on the 2011 Census.

Voting on the three bills in Lok Sabha to amend the women's quota law and set up a delimitation commission will be held at 4 PM Friday, according to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Birla said there would be a debate of around 15-18 hours on the bills as voting would take place on 4 PM on Friday.

Debate and Introduction of Bills

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju suggested a 12-hour debate on the bills but said the decision to extend that would be taken by the Speaker.

Earlier, Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Amit Shah moved to introduce three bills in Lok Sabha to amend the women's quota law and set up a delimitation commission amid protests by the opposition, which termed the proposed legislations anti-constitutional.

Key Legislative Proposals

'The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026', 'The Delimitation Bill, 2026' and 'The Union Territories Laws (Amendment Bill), 2026' were introduced in the House.

According to the draft Constitution amendment bill, Lok Sabha seats will be increased to a maximum of 850 from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census.