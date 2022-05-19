News
Rediff.com  » News » Centre giving 2,000 additional paramilitary personnel to Punjab

Centre giving 2,000 additional paramilitary personnel to Punjab

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 19, 2022 19:51 IST
About 2,000 additional paramilitary personnel will be deployed in Punjab to enhance security as there have been regular inputs that some elements are trying to create unrest in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: Kind courtesy @BhagwantMann/Twitter

Mann said this after a meeting in New Delhi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who assured him of all assistance from the central government.

"There have been regular inputs that some miscreants are trying to create trouble in Punjab. So I have request the home minister to sanction additional forces for the security of the state," he told reporters.

 

The chief minister said 10 companies of paramilitary personnel have already reached Punjab while another 10 companies will be approved by the Union home ministry soon.

One company of paramilitary comprises about 100 personnel.

Mann said the home minister told him that there is no compromise on the national security and it is above party politics and the central government would provide all help necessary to the Punjab government.

The chief minister said he has conveyed to the home minister about the supply of arms from across the border through drones and sought the central government's assistance to tackle it.

Sources said the security agencies have been put on alert and security has been enhanced in Amritsar ahead of the 38th anniversary of the Operation Blue Star.

The operation Blue Star was carried out by the Army to flush out terrorists hiding at Golden Temple complex between June 1 and 8, 1984.

