Centre convenes all-party meeting on Bangladesh unrest

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Monday chaired an all-party meeting to discuss the fall of Sheikh Hasina government and the Army's takeover in neighbouring Bangladesh amid violent protests.

IMAGE: The government convenes an all-party meeting on the Bangladesh issue. Photograph: ANI on X

Jaishankar briefed the leaders of all parties about the situation in the violence-hit nation and the steps taken by the Indian government.

Besides S Jaishankar, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also attended the meeting.

The neighbouring country has plunged into uncertainty after extraordinary street protest over job quota forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to quit and flee.

She has arrived in India on her way to London, diplomatic sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on the issue on Monday.