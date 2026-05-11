Delhi Census 2027: Self-Enumeration Sees Strong Response

Delhi Census 2027 sees strong participation in self-enumeration, with over 93,000 residents submitting details online, marking significant progress in the data collection process.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Over 93,000 Delhi residents have participated in the Census 2027 self-enumeration exercise.

North East, South West, and North West Delhi districts recorded the highest number of self-enumerations.

The self-enumeration exercise allows residents to submit household details online via the Census portal.

The overall completion rate for self-enumeration stands at 82.73 per cent across Delhi.

Houselisting and housing operations will follow self-enumeration, conducted via door-to-door visits.

Under the ongoing self-enumeration exercise of Census 2027 in the national capital, over 93,000 persons submitted details till Monday, with most entries registered by north east, south west and north west Delhi district residents, officials said.

According to official data, 93,521 self-enumerations have been recorded, including 77,372 completed cases and 16,149 initiated cases, taking the overall completion rate to 82.73 per cent.

District-Wise Self-Enumeration Performance

North East district topped the list with 16,146 self-enumerations, followed by South West with 15,086 and North West with 14,775. West district recorded 10,146 total self-enumerations, while East registered 8,763 cases.

The topmost districts are those with the highest population according to Census 2011.

Districts with Lower Self-Enumeration Numbers

The lowest self-enumeration numbers came from Outer North (545), Old Delhi (566), Central North (1,149), North (3,348), Central (4,042), South East (5,614), South (6,429) and New Delhi district (6,912).

Most of the low-performing districts have lower population and three of them -- Outer North, Old Delhi and Central North -- were recently created.

Completion Percentage Across Districts

In terms of completion percentage, Outer North district led with 87.16 per cent completion of self-enumerations, followed by Central North at 84.42 per cent, North East at 84.31 per cent and West at 84.30 per cent.

The officials said the figures reflected steady progress across most districts, with a majority of them maintaining completion levels above 82 per cent.

Data showed that New Delhi district had the lowest completion percentage at 75.22 per cent, closely followed by Old Delhi at 75.62 per cent. North district recorded 80.91 per cent completion.

Among high-volume districts, North East completed 13,612 cases out of a total of 16,146, while South West completed 12,642 out of 15,086 and North West completed 12,257 out of 14,775.

Next Steps: Houselisting and Housing Operations

The self-enumeration exercise under Census 2027 kick-started across the national capital, barring NDMC and Delhi Cantt areas, on April 1. The exercise has already been conducted in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Cantt areas, where a door-to-door survey is underway.

All residents of 250 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards, irrespective of their domicile status, can participate in the voluntary exercise.

Under self-enumeration, residents have to log on to the Census portal and fill in information about their households. Only one login per household is required, and the head of the family or any other member can complete the process using a mobile number.

Self-enumeration in MCD wards will conclude on May 15. It will be followed by houselisting and housing operations from May 16 to June 14 through door-to-door visits by official enumerators.