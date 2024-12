On Tuesday, December 3, 2024 Agniveers from the third batch of the Agnipath scheme participated in a passing-out parade at the Danapur Bihar Regimental Centre in Patna.

The event marked the culmination of 31 weeks of rigorous training, during which the Agniveers showcased discipline, skill and dedication to serving the nation.

IMAGE: An Agniveer with his parents. All Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: An Agniveer celebrates with a family member.

IMAGE: An Agniveer is congratulated by a relative.

IMAGE: An Agniveer garlanded by a family member.

IMAGE: Celebration time for an Agniveer with the family.

IMAGE: A proud mother looks at her Agniveer son.

IMAGE: Jubilant Agniveers after the Passing Out Parade, here and below.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com