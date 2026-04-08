CEC asks TMC delegation to 'get lost'; O'Brien accused of 'shouting'

A Trinamool Congress delegation reported a contentious meeting with the Election Commission, alleging the chief election commissioner dismissed them abruptly, while the EC has accused the TMC of disruptive behaviour.

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress delegation reaches the Election Commission office, New Delhi, April 8, 2026. Photograph: Courtesy, @AITCofficial /X

Key Points Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation claims the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) told them to 'get lost' during a meeting.

TMC alleges specific instances of poll officials having links with the BJP were presented to the Election Commission.

Election Commission sources accuse TMC's Derek O'Brien of shouting at election commissioners during the meeting.

The Election Commission assures that elections in West Bengal will be 'fear-free, violence-free, intimidation-free, and inducement-free'.

The meeting between a Trinamool Congress delegation and the full bench of the Election Commission on Wednesday culminated on an acrimonious note, with the TMC saying the panel's chief asked them to "get lost" at the end of the seven-minute meeting, while the EC accused them of "shouting".

After the meeting, TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien told mediapersons that they handed over letters from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, and also apprised him of specific instances of poll officials having links with the BJP.

"Then he said, 'Get lost'. We have done eight to nine meetings with the Election Commission. Apart from the CEC, none of the other election commissioners spoke," O'Brien said.

"While we were walking out, one of my colleagues congratulated Gyanesh Kumar for being the only CEC to have notices moved in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for his removal," O'Brien MP said.

Election Commission's Response

Meanwhile, sources in the Election Commission said the poll panel chief gave a "straight talk" to TMC leaders.

They accused O'Brien of shouting at the election commissioners and alleged that he asked the CEC not to speak.

The EC sources further said the elections in West Bengal would be "fear-free, violence-free, intimidation-free, and inducement-free".