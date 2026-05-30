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Home  » News » CDS General Anil Chauhan Bids Farewell

CDS General Anil Chauhan Bids Farewell

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 30, 2026 14:54 IST

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Glimpses from outgoing Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan's ceremonial farewell in New Delhi.

The farewell included military honours, tributes at the National War Memorial, and moments with family members.

 

Guard of Honour ceremony

IMAGE: Outgoing Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan received a ceremonial guard of honour at the South Block Lawns in New Delhi, May 30, 2026. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

 

Key Points

  • General Anil Chauhan received ceremonial military honours as part of his farewell programme in New Delhi.
  • The outgoing CDS paid tribute to fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial.
  • Family members joined parts of the farewell events marking the conclusion of his tenure.

Tribute to Fallen Heroes

Arrival at memorial

IMAGE: General Chauhan arrives to lay a wreath at the National War Memorial, here and below. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

 

Moments at the Memorial

Arrival for tribute

Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

 

Paying tribute

IMAGE: General Chauhan pays tribute to the nation's fallen heroes by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial, here and below. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

 

Wreath laying

Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

 

After tribute

Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

 

Memorial tribute

Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

 

Tribute message

Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

 

Military Honours at South Block

Ceremonial salute

IMAGE: General Chauhan receives a ceremonial guard of honour at South Block Lawns, here and below. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

 

Guard inspection

Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

 

Farewell honours

Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

 

With father

IMAGE: General Chauhan is accompanied by his father Surendra Singh Chauhan at the National War Memorial. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

 

Memorial pose

Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

 

Media interaction

IMAGE: General Chauhan addresses the media at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

 

Family photograph

IMAGE: General Chauhan with family members and military veterans at the National War Memorial. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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