CDS General Anil Chauhan Bids Farewell

Glimpses from outgoing Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan's ceremonial farewell in New Delhi.

The farewell included military honours, tributes at the National War Memorial, and moments with family members.

IMAGE: Outgoing Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan received a ceremonial guard of honour at the South Block Lawns in New Delhi, May 30, 2026. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points General Anil Chauhan received ceremonial military honours as part of his farewell programme in New Delhi.

The outgoing CDS paid tribute to fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial.

Family members joined parts of the farewell events marking the conclusion of his tenure.

Tribute to Fallen Heroes

IMAGE: General Chauhan arrives to lay a wreath at the National War Memorial, here and below. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Moments at the Memorial

Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

IMAGE: General Chauhan pays tribute to the nation's fallen heroes by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial, here and below. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Military Honours at South Block

IMAGE: General Chauhan receives a ceremonial guard of honour at South Block Lawns, here and below. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: General Chauhan is accompanied by his father Surendra Singh Chauhan at the National War Memorial. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

IMAGE: General Chauhan addresses the media at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

IMAGE: General Chauhan with family members and military veterans at the National War Memorial. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff