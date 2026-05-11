Theatre Command Gets Push With New CDS, Navy Chief

'General Subramani's appointment as military adviser in the NSCS has given him insight into decision-making at the apex level prior to formally taking over as CDS.'

IMAGE: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, right, at an exhibition in New Delhi with then vice chief of the army staff Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani, left, August 8, 2024.

General Subramani will succeed General Chauhan as India's next CDS. Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

Key Points General N S Raja Subramani is expected to advance integrated theatre command reforms and military restructuring within India's armed forces.

The incoming CDS brings extensive operational experience across western, northern, and counter-insurgency military theatres.

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan was appointed the next chief of naval staff amid rising Indian Ocean security challenges.

The appointments come during ongoing military modernisation and evolving strategic concerns involving China and West Asia.

The government on Saturday appointed Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani (retd) as the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and secretary of the Department of Military Affairs in the ministry of defence, a role in which he is likely to carry forward the process of reorganising the country's armed forces under an integrated theatre command structure, bringing with him more than four decades of military experience.

General Subramani will assume these positions with effect from the date he takes charge and will serve until further orders. The incumbent CDS, General Anil Chauhan, will complete his tenure on May 30.

General Subramani is regarded as an expert on the military dynamics and operational requirements of both the western and northern borders, and has been serving as military adviser at the National Security Council secretariat since September 1, 2025.

Prior to that, he served as vice chief of the army staff from July 1, 2024, to July 31, 2025. He also served as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command, from March 2023 to June 2024.

He also commanded 2 Corps, the Indian Army's premier strike corps on the western front.

In addition, he has experience in counter-insurgency operations in both Assam and Jammu and Kashmir, mountain warfare, military intelligence, and military diplomacy, having served as defence attache in Kazakhstan.

Military Reform Gains Momentum

His appointment comes at a time when at least three sets of recommendations on the establishment of integrated theatre commands have been submitted to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, even as the armed forces undergo substantial organisational adjustments -- a process that appears to have gathered pace in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

Considered the most significant military reform in India since Independence, the transition towards geographically defined theatre commands has been protracted, partly owing to the need to address concerns raised from certain quarters within the armed forces.

The incoming CDS will also oversee the armed forces' ongoing modernisation, including the expansion and creation of organisations such as the Defence Geospatial Agency, Data Force, Drone Force, and Cognitive Warfare Action Force.

IMAGE: Then vice chief of the army staff, Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani, then vice chief of the air staff (now the chief of air staff) Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, then vice chief of the naval staff Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan during the Indian Air Force's first multinational air exercise, Tarang Shakti-2024, at Air Force Station Jodhpur, September 9, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Alongside the announcement of the new CDS' appointment, the government on the same day appointed Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan as the next chief of naval staff. He will succeed the incumbent, Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, who is set to retire on May 31, 2026.

Vice Admiral Swaminathan, who has been serving as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command since July 31 last year, will assume charge on May 31, with his tenure extending until December 31, 2028.

Vice Admiral Swaminathan brings with him nearly four decades of military experience, including commanding major surface combatants such as the guided missile destroyer INS Mysore and the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

Commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1987, he is a specialist in communication and electronic warfare.

Chinese Naval Threat Looms

Admiral Swaminathan's appointment comes amid an unabated expansion of the Chinese naval presence in the Indian Ocean, heightened threats from unconventional actors such as the Houthis in Yemen, and repeated disruptions to seaborne commerce and energy supplies stemming from continuing tensions in West Asia.

"In appointing the next chief of the naval staff, the government adhered to the seniority principle, which has largely guided the selection of service chiefs," said Dinakar Peri, a fellow in the security studies programme at Carnegie India.

On the selection of the next CDS, Peri said the government appeared to have opted for a merit-based choice.

IMAGE: Then vice chief of the army staff Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani inspects a guard of honour on the South Block lawns in New Delhi, July 2, 2024. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

"The appointment of the current CDS -- formerly a retired three-star officer -- through the June 2022 gazette notification widened the pool of officers eligible for the top military post," Peri said, adding, "General Subramani's appointment as military adviser in the NSCS has given him insight into decision-making at the apex level prior to formally taking over as CDS."

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff