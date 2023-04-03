News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » CBI's main responsibility is to free India from corruption: Modi

CBI's main responsibility is to free India from corruption: Modi

Source: PTI
April 03, 2023 14:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Building a developed India is not possible without professional and efficient institutions and the Central Bureau of Investigation therefore has a huge responsibility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal during the inauguration of the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), New Delhi, April 3, 2023. NSA Ajit Doval and Union Minister Jitendra Singh are also seen. Photograph: PTI Photo

Addressing the diamond jubilee celebrations of the CBI, the prime minister termed corruption the biggest roadblock to democracy and justice. CBI's key responsibility, he said, is to free India from corruption.

 

The government, he said, had started taking action against black money and benami property on mission mode. "Besides the corrupt, we are fighting the causes of corruption," Modi said

Even today when a case remains unsolved, there are demands it should be handed over to the CBI, he said.

The CBI, the prime minister asserted, has given faith to people through its work and techniques. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How Modi's anti-corruption drive has helped
How Modi's anti-corruption drive has helped
Corruption: 'Middle-class Indians find it easier to BRIBE'
Corruption: 'Middle-class Indians find it easier to BRIBE'
Every party has corruption in its DNA
Every party has corruption in its DNA
Gigi Hadid Lives Her Bollywood Dream
Gigi Hadid Lives Her Bollywood Dream
Display PM's degree at new Parl bldg's entrance: Raut
Display PM's degree at new Parl bldg's entrance: Raut
'Baby teri dress backless'
'Baby teri dress backless'
When Rekha Gave A Bachchan A Hug...
When Rekha Gave A Bachchan A Hug...
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Leave no safe haven for those who betray India: PM

Leave no safe haven for those who betray India: PM

Court calls Sisodia conspiracy architect, denies bail

Court calls Sisodia conspiracy architect, denies bail

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances