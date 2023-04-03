CBI's main responsibility is to free India from corruption: Modi

Building a developed India is not possible without professional and efficient institutions and the Central Bureau of Investigation therefore has a huge responsibility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal during the inauguration of the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), New Delhi, April 3, 2023. NSA Ajit Doval and Union Minister Jitendra Singh are also seen. Photograph: PTI Photo

Addressing the diamond jubilee celebrations of the CBI, the prime minister termed corruption the biggest roadblock to democracy and justice. CBI's key responsibility, he said, is to free India from corruption.

The government, he said, had started taking action against black money and benami property on mission mode. "Besides the corrupt, we are fighting the causes of corruption," Modi said

Even today when a case remains unsolved, there are demands it should be handed over to the CBI, he said.

The CBI, the prime minister asserted, has given faith to people through its work and techniques.