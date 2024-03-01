News
CBI to move SC against Tunda's acquittal in serial bombings case

CBI to move SC against Tunda's acquittal in serial bombings case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 01, 2024 21:09 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation will challenge before the Supreme Court the acquittal of Abdul Karim Tunda in the 1993 serial train blasts case by a special court in Ajmer, officials said Friday.

IMAGE: TADA court acquitted Abdul Karim Tunda, the main accused in the 1993 serial bomb blasts case. Photograph: ANI Photo

The agency said 12 people have been convicted in the case so far including Irfan and Hamir-Ul-Uddin, who were sentenced to life imprisonment by Judge Mahaveer Prasad Gupta of the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act court on Thursday.

 

The judge acquitted Tunda.

The agency officials said they are studying the judgment and an appeal would soon be filed in the Supreme Court.

The orders of the TADA courts are challenged before the Supreme Court.

A series of explosions had rocked six long-distance trains including Rajdhani Express in Lucknow, Kanpur, Hyderabad, Surat and Mumbai on the intervening night of December 5-6, 1993.

Two people were killed and 22 injured in the blasts.

The cases were handed over to the CBI which had registered five separate FIRs in the matter.

"The investigation disclosed that the various accused persons entered into a criminal conspiracy with the object to over-awe the government established by law, spreading terror in public at large and to create disharmony among different communities of the country by committing terrorist acts, like bomb explosions in the running prestigious trains in different parts of the country, on the occasion of first anniversary of demolition of a structure at Ayodhya," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.

The agency had filed charge sheets against 21 accused of which 15 were awarded life sentence 20 years ago on February 28, 2004 by a TADA court in Ajmer.

The Supreme Court had upheld the sentence of 10 of these convicts.

The 81-year-old Tunda, a close aide of wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, was one of the accused of carrying out the blasts to mark the first anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition.

He was arrested in 2013 from at a hamlet near the India-Nepal border.

"On February 29, 2024, the TADA Court, Ajmer pronounced the judgment vide which the Trial court sentenced accused persons namely Hameer-UL-Uddin and Irfan Ahmed to Life Imprisonment and acquitted one accused (Tunda)," the CBI spokesperson said.

