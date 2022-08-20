News
Rediff.com  » News » CBI seized my computer, phone, says Sisodia after raid

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 20, 2022 09:27 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, whose house was raided on Friday by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of Excise Policy 2021-22, said the agency seized his computer and mobile phone after several hours of search and also took away some files.

IMAGE: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia speaks to media after the CBI raid at his residence in New Delhi. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

He asserted that he was not involved in any wrongdoing and was not scared of the Central Bureau of Investigation.

 

"The CBI team reached in the morning and searched the whole house. My family and I extended them full cooperation. They seized my computer and mobile phone. They also took away some files," he told reporters after the raid that lasted several hours.

Sisodia alleged that the Centre was misusing the agency to stop the Arvind Kejriwal government from "doing good work" in Delhi.

He said that CBI officials behaved well during the raid.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
