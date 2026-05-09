CBI Raids Reliance ADA Group Offices In Mumbai

The CBI is investigating the Reliance ADA Group, conducting searches in Mumbai related to alleged fraud and diversion of bank funds, resulting in significant losses to banks and LIC.

Key Points CBI conducts searches at 17 premises in Mumbai related to Reliance ADA Group companies.

The searches are linked to three cases against Reliance Telecom, Reliance Commercial Finance, and Reliance Home Finance.

The alleged loss to banks and LIC in these cases totals ₹27,337 crore.

Incriminating documents were seized during the searches, revealing multiple intermediary companies operating from the same address.

The investigation into the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group is being monitored by the Supreme Court.

The CBI on Saturday conducted searches at 17 premises in Mumbai in connection with three cases registered against Reliance ADA Group companies Reliance Telecom Limited, Reliance Commercial Finance Limited and Reliance Home Finance Limited and their directors, officials said.

"These searches are being conducted at the residential premises of directors of the above-mentioned companies as well as at the office premises of intermediary companies whose accounts were used for diversion of bank funds," a spokesperson for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a statement.

Details of the CBI Investigation

No immediate reaction was available from the companies.

The CBI got a search warrant issued from a special court in Mumbai on Friday.

The searches have led to the seizure of incriminating documents, the officials said.

The total quantum of the alleged loss suffered by banks and the Life Insurance Company (LIC) of India in these cases is Rs 27,337 crore, they added.

Key Findings from the Searches

"Searches have also revealed that multiple intermediary companies were operating from same address. The investigation is continuing," the statement said.

The federal agency has lodged seven cases against the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group based on complaints from various public sector banks and the LIC in connection with alleged frauds involving thousands of crores of rupees.

Previous Actions and Arrests

The CBI had conducted searches at 14 locations in the last few months, immediately after the registration of these cases.

The agency has arrested two senior executives of RCom -- joint president D Vishwanath, who was the overall in-charge of the group's banking operations, and vice-president Anil Kalya, who had actively supported Vishwanath in managing the banking operations and payments and utilisation of funds -- on April 24.

"Both the accused persons are presently in judicial custody. The investigation into the cases relating to the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group is being monitored by the Supreme Court," the statement said.