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Home  » News » CBI Raids Multiple Locations In Haryana Bank Scam Case

CBI Raids Multiple Locations In Haryana Bank Scam Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 15, 2026 11:47 IST

The CBI is investigating a Haryana bank scam, conducting raids and seizing financial records related to the alleged misappropriation of government funds involving bank officials and public servants.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • CBI conducts raids in Chandigarh and Panchkula related to a Haryana bank scam.
  • IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank officials are suspected of colluding with Haryana government employees.
  • The alleged fraud involves misappropriation of government funds through fraudulent means.
  • Searches at seven locations led to the seizure of financial records and digital evidence.
  • Sixteen individuals have been arrested in connection with the Haryana bank scam.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at multiple locations in Chandigarh and Panchkula in connection with a Haryana bank scam case and seized financial records and digital evidence linked to the alleged fraud, officials said on Friday.

Allegations of Collusion and Misappropriation

Certain officials of IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, in connivance with public servants of various departments of the Haryana government, allegedly misappropriated government funds through fraudulent means, an official statement said.

 

The agency said the case was handed over to the CBI by the Haryana government for investigation.

Extensive Search Operations

Searches were conducted at seven locations on May 14, including residential premises, business establishments and showrooms of jewellers, premises of suspected beneficiaries of the misappropriated government funds, and other private entities linked to the investigation, the agency said.

Seized Documents and Arrests

"During searches, various incriminating documents and articles were recovered and seized. These include financial records and digital evidence pertaining to the fraud and suspected misappropriation," the statement said.

According to the agency, 16 accused persons have been arrested in the case, the agency said. The investigation has been expedited by the CBI, and several leads are being pursued, it added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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