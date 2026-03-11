Enforcement Directorate Investigates Rs 590 Crore Embezzlement from Haryana Government Accounts

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating a massive Rs 590 crore embezzlement from Haryana government accounts, conducting raids and uncovering a complex web of shell companies and real estate investments.

Photograph: Courtesy, Wikimedia Commons

Key Points The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at 19 locations in Haryana and Chandigarh related to a Rs 590 crore embezzlement case.

The alleged embezzlement involves funds diverted from Haryana government accounts held at IDFC First Bank.

The ED is investigating business entities suspected of providing accommodation entries to conceal the money trail.

The investigation revealed funds transferred to shell companies and siphoned off as gold purchases and real estate investments.

A Chandigarh-based hotelier, Vikram Wadhwa, is implicated and has reportedly absconded.

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at 19 locations on Wednesday in connection with alleged embezzlement of Rs 590 crore from the Haryana government's accounts maintained with IDFC First Bank in Chandigarh, sources said.

The agency conducted searches in Haryana and Chandigarh against various business entities who helped the accused persons get accommodation entries to conceal the money trail and proceeds of crime, they said.

The funds were supposed to be deposited by various government departments of the state in the bank but instead of being deposited in the FDs, these were allegedly diverted by the various accused persons for their personal purpose, the sources said.

Investigation Details

In its investigation, the ED conducted searches on various business entities which have given accommodation entries to the main accused persons, ex-bank officials, certain beneficiaries of the alleged scam and real estate agents where the proceeds of crime have been dissipated, they said.

The primary probe showed that huge funds have been transferred to the various shell companies and minor jewellery entities routed through various shell companies and layered through huge transactions and finally siphoned off under the guise of gold purchase and investment into real estate sector, the sources said.

Significant amount of cash withdrawals has also been noticed in the said money trail with name of Chandigarh-based hotelier Vikram Wadhwa, involved in construction of real estate projects in the Tricity, has cropped up in this case who absconded after the news about the alleged scam came to limelight, they said.