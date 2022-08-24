News
CBI comes knocking at the door of RJD MLC in Patna

CBI comes knocking at the door of RJD MLC in Patna

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 24, 2022 10:30 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday conducted raids in Bihar in alleged land-for railways jobs case.

IMAGE: RJD MLC Sunil Singh at his residence in Patna on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI

Raids by a central agency are underway at the residence of Rashtriya Janata Dal MLC Sunil Singh in Patna.

"It is being done intentionally. There is no meaning to it. They are doing it thinking that out of fear, MLAs will come in their favour," says Singh, RJD MLC and chairman of Biscomaun Patna.

 

Separately, searches were conducted by the CBI on Tuesday at multiple locations in Bihar and Ranchi in Jharkhand in its ongoing investigation in connection with illegal mining and extortion.

The raids are being conducted after the interrogation of Pankaj Mishra who is MLA representative of CM Hemant Soren.

The locations are linked to one Prem Prakash, who is believed to have strong connections with politicians.

Earlier, on July 19, the ED arrested Pankaj Mishra.

A Special PMLA Court at Ranchi had remanded him to ED custody till August 1.

Previously, the ED had seized and frozen cash amounting to Rs 13.32 crore lying in 50 bank accounts, Rs 5.34 crore unaccounted cash, illegally operated stone crushers and also seized various incriminating documents which it claimed belonged to Pankaj Mishra, Dahoo Yadav and their associates, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 after searches at 21 locations in Sahibganj, Barhet, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki and Barharwa on July 8.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Nitish to face trust vote, BJP Speaker refuses to quit
Can Nitish-Tejashwi's second coming stem Bihar's rot?
Nitish Kumar: Running strong despite twists and turns
Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place'
No Sparklers This Diwali?
Over To Rain Gods To Lift Consumer Mood
H-1B visa: US reaches cap for 2023
The War Against Coronavirus

'For the BJP, Nitish was a use-and-throw politician'

I'll be in power by hook or crook, Nitish once said

