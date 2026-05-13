CBI Uses 3D Scanners In Probe Of Bengal Politician's Aide Murder

The CBI is intensifying its investigation into the murder of Chandranath Rath, an aide to West Bengal's Suvendu Adhikari, by revisiting the crime scene and employing advanced 3D scanning technology.

Key Points CBI revisits the crime scene of Chandranath Rath's murder in North 24 Parganas.

The CBI is employing advanced 3D scanners to create a digital map of the crime scene.

Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder, including a sharp shooter.

Investigators are questioning the arrested individuals to uncover the wider conspiracy behind the killing.

The CBI took over the investigation from the state police following a request from the West Bengal government.

A CBI team on Wednesday revisited the crime scene as part of its ongoing probe into the death of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's aide Chandranath Rath in North 24 Parganas district, officials said.

This was the second visit by the central agency to the spot after taking over the case.

CBI Takes Over Investigation

Following a request from the state government, the CBI on Monday took over the investigation from the state police and registered an FIR in the murder case and formed a seven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), comprising senior officers, to probe the case.

The federal agency's team arrived at the spot equipped with advanced 3D scanners, marking a significant technical escalation in the investigation.

Forensic Reconstruction of Crime Scene

Sources said the scanners are being used to create a digital map of the site to help investigators reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the death.

The forensic reconstruction is expected to provide a precise spatial analysis of the scene, allowing the CBI to cross-verify witness statements and physical evidence found on the ground.

The team spent several hours at the location, meticulously scanning the surroundings and documenting specific points of interest.

Arrests Made in Connection with Murder

Three persons, including a sharp shooter, have so far been arrested from UP and Bihar in connection with the killing. They were identified as Mayank Raj Mishra, Vicky Maurya and Raj Singh.

Investigators are currently questioning them to uncover the wider conspiracy and identify the mastermind behind the killing.

Rath was shot dead in Madhyamgram's Doharia Lane, around 7 km from Kolkata airport, on the night of May 6, in what BJP leaders described as a "planned assassination".

Rath's SUV was intercepted by a silver car near his residence, following which armed men on two-wheelers opened fire, killing him.

The assailants then abandoned the silver car and fled in a red car and a motorcycle. Two motorcycles linked to the crime were later found, one near the spot and another in Barasat, around 6 km away.

The registration plates of all the vehicles were allegedly forged, and their engine and chassis numbers were tampered with, police said.