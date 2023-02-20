News
Rediff.com  » News » CBI now calls Sisodia for questioning on February 26

CBI now calls Sisodia for questioning on February 26

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 20, 2023 17:50 IST
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said he has been called for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

IMAGE: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Photograph: PTI Photo

The CBI had on Sunday deferred his questioning after he sought time from the agency citing the Delhi government's ongoing budget exercise.

 

The agency had asked Sisodia to appear for questioning on February 19.

The senior Aam Aadmi Party leader told a press conference that he has been called for questioning on February 26 and will appear before the probe agency.

CBI officials said that the agency has issued a fresh notice to Sisodia to appear for questioning in the case on February 26.

The notice was issued on his request. He had sought deferment of his previously scheduled questioning on Sunday, they said.

The CBI had earlier accepted his application to defer the questioning and had said it will give a new date soon

Sisodia, who holds the finance portfolio in the Delhi government, had cited the ongoing budget exercise to postpone the questioning and sought a date in the last week of February, the officials said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
CBI doesn't name Sisodia in excise case charge sheet
Why The BJP Is Scared Of AAP
CBI gave me clean chit: Sisodia after search of locker
BJP replies to Uddhav's 'Mogambo' with 'Mr India' jibe
Late Ghana football player Atsu's body arrives home
SC rejects officer Sanjiv Bhatt's plea, fines Rs 10K
Watch Out For These Tough Ladies!
