CBI defers Sisodia's questioning, no new date announced

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will issue a new date to summon Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the Excise Policy money laundering case, an official said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at the CBI headquarters, in New Delhi, on October 17, 2022. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

Speaking to ANI, the CBI officer said, "Manish Sisodia is not joining the investigation today at CBI Headquarters, and no new date for the same has been announced so far."

The CBI had summoned Sisodia for questioning regarding alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22, in response to which the deputy CM requested the federal agency to call him anytime after February-end as he was busy preparing the Budget for the national capital.

"I will visit the CBI office after February, whenever they (CBI) call me. As the finance minister, I am responsible for preparing the Budget. It is very important. Hence, I have requested the CBI to set a new date to summon me. I have always cooperated with the agencies," Sisodia told mediapersons earlier on Sunday.

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI on Sunday, the Aam Aadmi Party leader linked the CBI summons to the Supreme Court's ruling on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayoral polls on Friday, which he claimed was a slap on the Bharatiya Janata Party's face.

Sisodia said he received the CBI summons on Saturday, just a day after the apex court directed that the election to MCD mayor shall be conducted first and nominated persons have no right to vote in meetings of the Corporation.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on February 17 directed the authority concerned to issue notice for the election of mayor, adding that the first meeting of MCD shall be taken place within 24 hours.

The court also directed that the notice will include the date on which the election of the mayor, deputy mayor and other members shall be held.

Following the Court's directions, L-G V K Saxena approved the proposal of convening the meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on February 22 for the Mayoral elections, Deputy Mayor and six members of the standing committee.

Hinting that the CBI summons was the BJP's way of getting back at AAP, Sisodia said, "If we look at the sequence of events, the Supreme Court gave its decision on MCD polls on Friday evening, dealing a blow to the BJP. Just a day later, on Saturday, I received CBI summons (in the excise policy case), which said I was to appear on Sunday, at a time when I am busy preparing the Budget."

"I can accept the BJP coming after me after the SC ruling came as a slap on its face. It is the level of politics they resort to. But what I find unacceptable and wrong is that they are doing this at a time when the Budget is at its finishing stage and any delay in the process could bring our work for the city and its people to a halt," he added.

The agency summoned Sisodia nearly three months after filing a chargesheet in the Delhi excise policy case, officials said.

However, Sisodia has not been named an accused in the chargesheet filed in the case.