News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » CBI makes another arrest in Delhi excise policy case

CBI makes another arrest in Delhi excise policy case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 10, 2022 10:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Central Bureau of Investigation has made one more arrest in connection with Delhi Excise policy scam case in which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also an accused, officials said Monday.

Abhishek Boinpally who was allegedly lobbying for certain liquor businessmen based in southern India was called for questioning on Sunday, they said.

The CBI found him to be evading certain key questions following which he was taken into custody late last night, they said.

 

Officials said he was allegedly involved in the "cartelization" for "Southern lobby."

It is the second arrest in the excise scam case after businessman and Aam Aadmi Party leader Vijay Nair, they said.

The case pertains to alleged corruption in granting liquor licenses in the National Capital.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BJP offered to make me CM if I break AAP: Sisodia
BJP offered to make me CM if I break AAP: Sisodia
CBI books Sisodia in excise case after day-long raid
CBI books Sisodia in excise case after day-long raid
Modi-Shah are ruthless to political opponents
Modi-Shah are ruthless to political opponents
PIX: Guess who is atop German Bundesliga!
PIX: Guess who is atop German Bundesliga!
'Murder cases are extremely time sensitive'
'Murder cases are extremely time sensitive'
Delhi BJP MP calls for 'total boycott' of a community
Delhi BJP MP calls for 'total boycott' of a community
Amitabh@80: His Best May Be Yet To Come
Amitabh@80: His Best May Be Yet To Come
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

ED raids 40 locations in Delhi liquor policy case

ED raids 40 locations in Delhi liquor policy case

Delhi's new excise policy pains me: Hazare to Kejri

Delhi's new excise policy pains me: Hazare to Kejri

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances