CBI Files Chargesheet In Builder-Banker Nexus Case

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against Shubhkamna Buildtech and its directors for allegedly defrauding homebuyers in a Noida project, marking the sixth chargesheet in the Supreme Court-directed builder-banker nexus probe.

Key Points CBI files chargesheet against Shubhkamna Buildtech and its directors in builder-banker nexus case.

The company allegedly induced homebuyers to invest in a Noida project through false assurances and misleading representations.

Accusations include criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, and abetment.

The investigation stems from a Supreme Court directive concerning alleged cheating and diversion of homebuyers' funds.

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against Shubhkamna Buildtech Pvt Ltd and its directors, its sixth in the Supreme Court-directed probe into the builder-banker nexus case, officials said Friday.

Allegations Against Shubhkamna Buildtech

In its chargesheet, the CBI alleged that the accused company and its directors induced innocent homebuyers to invest in its Noida project through false assurances, misleading representations and deceptive promises, thereby dishonestly obtaining financial gains while causing wrongful loss to the victims.

"The charge sheet has been filed before the competent Court under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and abetment," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

Supreme Court Directive and Ongoing Investigation

The agency is investigating 50 cases registered at the directions of the Supreme Court against various builder companies and unknown officials of financial institutions across the country in matters concerning alleged cheating and diversion of funds of homebuyers.