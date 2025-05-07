HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » CBI director Praveen Sood gets one-year extension

CBI director Praveen Sood gets one-year extension

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 07, 2025 17:03 IST

x

The Centre on Wednesday extended the tenure of CBI Director Praveen Sood by one year.

IMAGE: Praveen Sood, left, takes over as CBI director on May 25, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sood took over as the CBI director on May 25, 2023, for a two-year term.

The decision to extend his tenure was taken in a meeting of the selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday, officials said.

 

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), based on the recommendations of the selection committee, approved Sood's extension for a period of one year beyond May 24.

Sood is a 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Karnataka cadre. He was working as Karnataka's director general of police (DGP) when he was named as the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Born in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district in 1964, Sood joined the IPS at the age of 22 years after completing his civil engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

He also holds a post-graduation degree from the Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru and the Maxwell School of Governance, Syracuse University in New York.

Sood, known for his hands-on approach, had supervised investigation of high profile cases involving high net-worth individuals and matters having inter-state and international ramifications.

The tech-savvy officer had worked for the strengthening of the CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems) and the ICJS (Interoperable Criminal Justice System) in Karnataka along with the judiciary.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Can Praveen Sood Get CBI The Public's Trust?
Can Praveen Sood Get CBI The Public's Trust?
Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood is next CBI director
Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood is next CBI director
How the CBI can be saved
How the CBI can be saved
'Under BJP, CBI has become Controlled Bureau of Investigation'
'Under BJP, CBI has become Controlled Bureau of Investigation'
'This govt has taken flesh and blood out of CBI'
'This govt has taken flesh and blood out of CBI'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mutton Kheema: 25-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Meet Bollywood's BFFs

webstory image 3

10 Largest Armies In The World

VIDEOS

Indian Army releases videos of strikes on Pakistan terror camps3:25

Indian Army releases videos of strikes on Pakistan terror...

PM Modi departs from Rashtrapati Bhavan after briefing President Murmu on Operation Sindoor1:31

PM Modi departs from Rashtrapati Bhavan after briefing...

'4 drones came, panic everywhere': Pak eyewitness recounts India's strikes1:50

'4 drones came, panic everywhere': Pak eyewitness...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD