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Home  » News » Centre extends CBI chief's tenure by a year amid Rahul Gandhi's dissent

Centre extends CBI chief's tenure by a year amid Rahul Gandhi's dissent

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
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Last updated on: May 13, 2026 21:54 IST

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CBI chief Praveen Sood's tenure has been extended by the Centre for another year, marking his second extension and sparking debate over the selection process.

IMAGE: CBI chief Praveen Sood (right). Photograph:ANI Photo

Key Points

  • This marks the second extension for Sood, who initially assumed office on May 25, 2023.
  • The decision was made following a selection committee meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
  • Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition, expressed dissent regarding the selection process.

The Centre on Wednesday extended the tenure of Central Bureau of Investigation director Praveen Sood by one more year.

This is his second extension in office.

 

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), based on the recommendations of the selection committee, approved Sood's extension for a period of one year beyond May 24, 2026, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Sood took over as the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on May 25, 2023, for a two-year term. He was given a one-year extension last year.

The decision to extend his tenure was taken following a meeting of the selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, officials said.

After the meeting, Gandhi had given a strong dissent note on the process of selection of the CBI director and said he does not want to be a part of a "biased exercise".

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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