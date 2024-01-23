News
Rediff.com  » News » CBI asks lawyer Dehadrai to join probe in Mahua Moitra case

CBI asks lawyer Dehadrai to join probe in Mahua Moitra case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 23, 2024 14:05 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation has asked lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai to appear before it on Thursday in connection with its probe against former Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in a Lokpal-referred corruption complaint against her, officials said Tuesday.

Photograph: Mahua Moitra on Facebook

Dehadrai, who was once close to Moitra, had levelled serious corruption allegations against the former MP which were strongly refuted by her, they said.

The agency has asked Dehadrai to appear before the AC-3 unit of the agency at 2 PM on Thursday to record his version, they said.

 

The CBI has started a probe into the allegations of corruption against Moitra on a reference from the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal.

Bharatiya Janata party MP Nishikant Dubey had approached the Lokpal with a complaint against Moitra over allegations that she had taken bribes to raise questions in Parliament.

Last month, Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha after the House adopted the report of its Ethics Committee that held her guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman to further his interest.

Moitra has challenged her expulsion in the Supreme Court.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
