Mahua with Bengal cops' help stalking me, lawyer complains to CBI

After alleging that former Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra was conducting surveillance against him, advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai said he has filed his complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation and will not back down.

IMAGE: TMC leader Mahua Moitra. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Dehadrai was also the complainant in the alleged 'cash for query' case which led to the suspension of Mahua Moitra from Parliament.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Dehadrai said, "I have given my complaint to the CBI. This is a very serious issue and there are people from Odisha who are financing and supporting those against whom I have filed a complaint (to the CBI). This fight is a bit dangerous but I will not back down."

Dehadrai on Tuesday had alleged that Moitra was carrying out "illegal surveillance on him with her contacts in West Bengal police".

In a letter written to CBI director Praveen Sood and Union Home Minister Amit Shah dated December 29, Dehadrai said that there might be a possibility that the TMC leader was "tracking" his physical location by using his phone number.

Dehadrai also alleged, "Moitra has a demonstrated history of misusing her clout and connections with certain senior officers of Bengal police to obtain the call data records (CDR) of private individuals to satisfy her desire to stalk the precise whereabouts of certain individuals as also the details of the individuals they are in touch with."

The advocate also alleged that Moitra has made several threats to him in the past and said that on several occasions he felt that his car was being followed outside his residence in Delhi.

Responding to the allegations made in the complaint, Mahua Moitra in her post on X urged the home ministry to appoint a special director in the CBI for complaints by 'jilted exes' all over India.

"Urging MHA to set up a special director CBI to probe all complaints by loser jilted exes pan India," she said in a post on X.

Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha after Parliament adopted the report of its ethics committee which was probing the cash for query allegations against her. Moitra said that the ethics committee, without getting to the root of the investigation, decided to hang her.