Rediff.com  » News » CBI arrests TMC leader in cattle smuggling case

CBI arrests TMC leader in cattle smuggling case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 11, 2022 11:55 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested senior Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal from his residence in Bolpur for allegedly not cooperating in its probe into a cattle smuggling case, an official said.

IMAGE: A team of CBI at the residence of TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal in Bolpur. Photograph: ANI

Mondal was arrested after almost an hour-long interrogation by a CBI team that arrived at the Birbhum district president's house early on Thursday, he said.

 

"We have arrested him for non-cooperation in the investigation into the cattle smuggling scam," the official told PTI.

Mondal was taken to a hospital for medical check-up, he said.

The TMC leader had twice skipped his scheduled appearance before the central probe agency in the last few days, citing ill-health.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
